Seychelles: President Faure congratulates President Putin on reelection

Following the re-election of H.E. Vladimir Putin as President of the Russian Federation, President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory note on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his message, President Faure expressed the close relationship shared between the Russian federation and the Republic of Seychelles; guided by shared values, mutual respect with a focus of continued prosperity for the two peoples.

President Faure noted, “your victory attest to the trust and confidence that the people of the Russian federation have in your leadership and unwavering commitment to bring prosperity to your country.”

In addition President Faure looked forward during the Russian President's renewed mandate to work together towards further enhancing the friendly relations between Seychelles and Russia.

