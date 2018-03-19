The Kenya Rugby Union announces the appointment of Ian Snook from New Zealand as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team, The Simbas

The Kenya Rugby Union (www.KRU.co.ke) announces the appointment of Ian Snook as the Head Coach of the Kenya fifteens national team,The Simbas.

The New Zealand national brings with him a vast wealth of experience, having served in various high profile coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland,Laos, Japan, Croatia,Italy and South Africa.

He will be assisted by his countryman Murray Roulston who has previously served on the coaching staff of Super Rugby side Highlanders and also served in various coaching and consulting capacities in New Zealand, Japan, Trinidad & Tobago and Romania.

The duo are currently  working with the technical team of Dominique Habimana, Charles Ngovi, Richard Ochieng, Chris Makachia and Simiyu Wangila on their conditioning program and are expected in the country during the first week of April.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Rugby Union is targeting a series of build up matches against European opposition in the run up to the Rugby Africa Gold Cup which doubles up as the 2019 Rugby World Cup Qualifiers.

Ian Snook Coaching Experience

  • 1978- 1986         Club Coaching (Wairarapa and Taranaki)
  • 1986-1989          Club Coach and Director of Coaching at Bedford Rugby Football Club, England
  • 1989-1991          Club Coach at Cambridge University Rugby CLub, England
  • 1992                   Club Coach and Director of Coaching, Old Wesley Rugby Football Club, Dublin, Ireland
  • 1993-1994          Director of Coaching and Representative Coach for Manawatu Rugby Football Union, New Zealand
  • 1995                   Director of Coaching, Manawatu Rugby Football Union, New Zealand
  • 1996-1997          Director of Coaching and Provincial Coach, Border Rugby Football Union, South Africa
  • 1998-2000          Director of Coaching and Club Coach for Canberra Kookaburra (later became Vikings) in the NSW Premiership Competition,Australia
  • 2001-2005          Technical Director and Head Coach, Toyota Shokki Rugby Club, Japan
  • 2006 -2007         Coaching Coordinator for Marist Saint Pats and Wellington Rugby Union
  • 2007 -2008         Director of Rugby, Taranaki Rugby Football Union, New Zealand
  • 2008-2010          Senior and Club Coach, CUS Genova, Italy
  • 2011-2012          Coaching Consultant, Cornish Pirates (England), Clubs & Schools (Taranaki, New Zealand)
  • 2013-2015          Senior Club Coach, Clifton Rugby Club,Coaching Consultant Cornish Pirate, Mid Canterbury and local schools
  • 2016                    Zagreb RFC (Croatia) Guest Coach
  • 2017                    Assistant Coach, Francis Douglas Memorial College 1st XV
  • 2017                    Head Coach Laos National Team

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Multimedia content

