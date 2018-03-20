South African Business Delegation Arrives In Ghana For Trade And Investment Mission

A delegation of South African businesspeople has arrived in Ghana where they will be taking part in the first leg of the Outward Trade and Investment Mission (OTIM) which will take place in Accra from 19-21 March 2018. The OTIM is organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti).

The delegation, which comprises of businesspeople from different provinces of South Africa, will get an opportunity to interact with their counterparts in Ghana and to learn more about trade and investment opportunities available in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

Business-to-business meetings as well as site visits have also been arranged for the delegation with the aim of match-making companies with those who might be interested in either importing their products or entering in joint ventures with the South African companies.

Advertisement

Among the delegates is the Project Manager of Tshete QS and Engineering Consultants, Mr Lucky Mashavha who hails from Polokwane in Limpopo. Mashavha, who is in the business of quantity surveying, contract administration, project management, civil, structural and cost engineering says he has not started doing business outside of South Africa yet and is optimistic that the mission will open markets for him in West Africa.

“Our company is grateful to the dti for the opportunity to come over to Ghana to explore the market and investigate trade opportunities. This is the first time that my company is participating in a mission in West Africa and I am excited about the possibilities and opportunities that may arise out of this mission,” says Mashavha.

He adds that he is looking forward to establishing relations and partnerships with potential engineers in the civil, mining and manufacturing sectors so as to expand their business.

Ghana is the second largest economy in the West African region and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.