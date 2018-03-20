The 4th agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2018 presents more innovations than ever before

Nigeria's 4th International Trade Show on Agriculture, Food, Plastics, Printing and Packaging – agrofood (www.agrofood-Nigeria.com) & plastprintpack Nigeria (www.ppp-Nigeria.com) – is continuing its success story. Taking place from 27 to 29 March 2018 at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, a record number of 140+ exhibitors (+30%) from 21 countries will present more innovations than ever before. The German organisers fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) expect more than 2,000 professionals to profit from this occasion and discuss their business with world leading suppliers from around the globe.

For the first time, agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria will see 10 national pavilions presenting latest technologies from Austria, China, Flanders/Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland and Turkey. Moreover, market leaders from Algeria, Benin, Denmark, Jordan, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and Tunisia will present their solutions.

In addition to the international exhibitors and pavilions the following Nigerian organisations support the show and will be available onsite:

Access Bank

Institute of Packaging Nigeria (IOPN)

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

NABG-Nigeria Agribusiness Group

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

Nigerian Institute of Food Science & Technology (NIFST)

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria as well enjoys strong support of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the French agrofood association adepta, Advantage Austria, AHK-Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the Turkish Exporters Assembly and the German Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association VDMA.

3-day conference program

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2018 will be completed by three days of presentations and conferences. The opening session is scheduled for 27 March 2018 featuring personalities from politics and trade.

agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria 2018 is a trade-only event

Trade visitors having pre-registered online or presenting an invitation card from an exhibitor visit the show free of charge. All others pay an entrance fee of 1,000 Naira only. The proceeds will be donated to SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria.

www.agrofood-Nigeria.com

www.ppp-Nigeria.com

Pictures in high resolution can be requested by email ([email protected])

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fairtrade Messe und Ausstellungs GmbH & Co. KG.

Contact for press and media:

fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG

Ms Sarah Nitsche

Public Relations

Kurfürsten-Anlage 36

D-69115 Heidelberg

Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22

Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25

[email protected]

www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact for exhibitors:

fairtrade GmbH & Co. KG

Ms Leonie Ganser

Project Management

Kurfürsten-Anlage 36

D-69115 Heidelberg

Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 14

Fax +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 25

[email protected]

www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact in Nigeria:

Ms Blessing Abel

Tel +234 / 816 930 7338

[email protected]

fairtrade – Valuable business contacts

fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Managed by its shareholder and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world. fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, CIT

Solutions, Energy, Environment, Industry and PlastPrintPack and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. A member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, fairtrade’s management system is ISO 9001: 2015 certified.