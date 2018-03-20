Tigo Tanzania and Uber Partner to Offer Exciting New Offers to Customers in Dar es Salaam

Leading digital lifestyle company Tigo Tanzania (www.Tigo.co.tz) has entered into an exceptional partnership with technology company Uber (www.Uber.com). From today, all Tigo customers will use the Uber app for free. The first of its kind partnership will be beneficial to existing Uber riders and driver-partners and encourage more riders to use the Uber app.

“Tigo is a robust brand in the Tanzanian market and we have a vested stake in introducing more efficient ways for customers to engage with the world around them. Uber is a strong addition to the growing range of products and services that our customers can enjoy in their daily lives,” Tigo’s Managing Director, Mr. Simon Karikari said.

On his part Alfred Msemo, Country Manager at Uber said, “We are excited about our partnership with Tigo in Tanzania which will enable all riders and driver-partners who have Tigo lines to use the Uber app on their mobile phones free of charge with no data costs. Uber is a smartphone app that gets people from A to B at the push of a button. Uber’s mission and vision is to offer safe, reliable and affordable transportation to everyone, everywhere. This partnership will encourage thousands of residents in Dar es Salaam who are Tigo customers to use the Uber app to move around Dar es Salaam.’ Mr. Msemo, concluded.

The two companies will be working together on products and promotions that aim to add value both to the existing and potential clients. Tigo and Uber in Tanzania will soon announce more exciting offers to enable customers to interact with Uber in Dar es Salaam where Uber services are currently available.

About Tigo Tanzania

Tigo Tanzania (www.Tigo.co.tz) is Tanzania's leading digital lifestyle telecommunications company. Tigo started its operations in Tanzania in 1995. Through its distinctive and diverse product portfolio in voice, SMS, high-speed internet and mobile financial services, Tigo has pioneered digital innovations such as the first Smartphone in Swahili, Free Facebook in Swahili, TigoPesa App, Tigo Mobile App as well as the first East African cross-border mobile money transfer with currency conversion.



For 3 consecutive years, Tigo has dominated market growth, becoming the second largest operator in Tanzania. With an aggressive expansion plan, Tigo launched 4G LTE network in Dar es Salaam and 22 cities around the country between 2015 and 2017. Tigo boasts a loyal 10 million registered subscribers, and directly and indirectly employs over 300,000 Tanzanians including, an extended network of customer service representatives, mobile money merchants, sales agents and distributors.



Tigo is the commercial brand of a Swedish company Millicom, a multinational firm championing digital lifestyle in 13 countries worldwide; with commercial operations in Africa and Latin America and corporate offices in Europe and the US.



Millicom’s footprint in Africa spans 25 years and our Swedish DNA means we are transparent, always act with integrity and abide to the highest ethical standards. Millicom has invested over US$1,690, million in Tigo Tanzania since 2007 and is listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange



For more information, visit: www.Tigo.co.tz

About Uber

Uber’s (www.Uber.com) mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Seven years and more than five billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

The Uber network is now available in over 616 cities in over 80 countries spanning 6 continents. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.Uber.com/go. For questions visit www.Uber.com.