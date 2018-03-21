President of Cabo Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca calls for strong mobilization around the Africa Innovation Summit, Kigali 2018

In a press release on March 1, 2018, the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde invites all African public and private decision-makers, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups to join the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) and help in building a robust innovation ecosystem in Africa.

President Fonseca declared: “… I encourage you to take ownership of this initiative, ensuring its sustainability, so that it can be carried out in several countries of our continent in a regular and sustainable manner”.

The President of Cabo Verde strongly believes that a “successful implementation of this initiative will help in the common fight against poverty and social inequalities, and will certainly accelerate the development process of African States”.; and for that reason He has invited Africa's Development Partners as well as the major African Enterprises and Foundations to support the #AIS2018, and if possible contributing financially to the organization of event.

The full and original press release is available here: https://tinyurl.com/yd25clyy

Click here (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) for more information.

