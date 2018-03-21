President of Cabo Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca calls for strong mobilization around the Africa Innovation Summit, Kigali 2018

By
APO
-
0

In a press release on March 1, 2018, the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde invites all African public and private decision-makers, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups to join the Africa Innovation Summit (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) and help in building a robust innovation ecosystem in Africa.

President Fonseca declared: “… I encourage you to take ownership of this initiative, ensuring its sustainability, so that it can be carried out in several countries of our continent in a regular and sustainable manner”.

The President of Cabo Verde strongly believes that a “successful implementation of this initiative will help in the common fight against poverty and social inequalities, and will certainly accelerate the development process of African States”.; and for that reason He has invited Africa's Development Partners as well as the major African Enterprises and Foundations to support the #AIS2018, and if possible contributing financially to the organization of event.

Advertisement

The full and original press release is available here: https://tinyurl.com/yd25clyy

Click here (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.

Media files
Africa Innovation Summit
Download logo

Multimedia content

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR