Results of voting for elective posts at the Kenya Rugby Union Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21 March 2018:
Vice Chairman
Thomas Opiyo 34
Moses Ndale 21
* Thomas Opiyo retains Vice Chairman seat for a four year term
Treasurer
Joshua Aroni 43
Terence Adembesa 13
*Joshua Aroni retains Treasurer seat for a four year term
Secretary
Oduor Gangla 50
Jack Okoth 5
(1 spoilt vote)
*Oduor Gangla retains Secretary seat for a four year term
Director
Hillary Itela 40
Oscar Mango 31
John Kilonzo 28
*Hilary Itela and Oscar Mango voted Directors of the Board for a four year term
