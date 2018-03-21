Results of voting for elective posts at the Kenya Rugby Union Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21 March 2018:

Vice Chairman

Thomas Opiyo 34

Moses Ndale 21

* Thomas Opiyo retains Vice Chairman seat for a four year term

Treasurer

Joshua Aroni 43

Terence Adembesa 13

*Joshua Aroni retains Treasurer seat for a four year term

Secretary

Oduor Gangla 50

Jack Okoth 5

(1 spoilt vote)

*Oduor Gangla retains Secretary seat for a four year term

Director

Hillary Itela 40

Oscar Mango 31

John Kilonzo 28

*Hilary Itela and Oscar Mango voted Directors of the Board for a four year term

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).