Applications to restore Citizenship by Zambians in the USA starts

The Zambian Embassy in Washington D.C has started processing applications for Dual Citizenship for Zambians living in the United States of America. Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula S.C., made the announcement at the launch of the Association of Zambians in Dallas and Fort-Worth Texas. Dr. Simbyakula said the Embassy has received Bestowal of Citizenship application forms (Form VII) from Lusaka to facilitate restoration of Citizenship for citizens who lost their Zambian citizenship upon acquisition of citizenship of another country.



Dr. Simbyakula explained that the essence of Article 39(I) of the Constitution was that a citizen shall not lose citizenship by acquiring citizenship of another country.

“I am happy to announce that the application process is now in place and applicants can present themselves for a Consular interview at the Embassy, complete the forms and pay a processing fee of US$30.00. The Mission will then forward the completed form to the Passport Office in Lusaka together with the applicant’s previous Passports and National Registration Cards,” said Dr. Simbyakula.

The Ambassador said that after the Citizenship Board approves the application, a letter will be sent back to the Embassy, where applicants will be required to complete an Oath of Allegiance and pay five thousand Kwacha (K5, 000) or Dollar equivalent for the Certificate of Bestowal. Dr. Simbyakula further said the Oath of Allegiance and receipt for payment shall be forwarded to the Passport Office for issuance of Certificate of Bestowal. The Certificate of Bestowal will then be forwarded to the Mission for onward transmission to the applicants.

However, Dr. Simbyakula pointed out that Zambian missions have no mandate to issue or replace National Registration Cards (NRCs) as these are only issued in Zambia. “An applicant must travel to Zambia with relevant information to show that one is Zambian,” he said.

Dr. Simbyakula commended the Executive Committee of the Association for bringing together the Zambian family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We are proud of the way you are supporting each other and building the image of our country Zambia. You are our first-line ambassador and in whatever you do, you represent Zambia. Be it in your work, in your studies, in your interactions with others, whatever you do has a reflection on Zambia. Continue to abide by the laws, rules and regulations of the host country. Above all, teach our children well. Let them no go astray,” he said.

The Ambassador also encouraged Zambians in the U.S. to register with the Embassy so that in case of anything, the Mission would be able to account for each and every Zambian.

Meanwhile, President of the Association of Zambians in Dallas and Fort Worth, Joyce Chibwe thanked Dr. Simbyakula for officially launching the Association. Ms. Chibwe said the Association has been registered in accordance with the Texas civil statues as a nonprofit organization.

This is the first among the Associations of Zambians in the U.S. that Dr. Simbyakula has interacted with, since he assumed office in November 2017. The meeting was also attended by Zambia’s former Ambassador to the U.S. Dr. Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika who is in the U.S. on a private visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Zambia, Washington, D.C..