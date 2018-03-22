The Voice Afrique Season 2 : The Live Shows Are About To Kick Off!

After the Blind Auditions, the Battle and the Knockout Rounds, VOXAFRICA (www.VoxAfrica.com) announces the exciting Live Shows.

The competition is fierce and the 16 final contestants are known!

The Voice Afrique will run over 4 more weeks on VOXAFRICA francophone Africa and Europe platforms, every Saturday at 20h00 GMT :

24 March 2018: Road to the live shows

31 March 2018: The Live Quater Final

07 April 2018: The Live Semi-Final

14 April 2018 : The Live Final

The show will be rebroadcasted Sunday at 20h30 GMT on VOXAFRICA and on the local partnering TV channels: Tuesday on RTI2 , Wednesday on RTB, Thursday on Canal 2 and Friday on ORTB.

Hosted by charismatic Maestro Claudy Siar, The Voice Afrique welcomes Josey and Youssoupha to the coaching panel alongside Singuila and Lokua for the live shows. Due to scheduling constraints, coaches Charlotte and Asalfo will not attend the live shows. Their respective team members will be taken care by Ivorian singer Josey and french rapper of Congolese origin, Youssoupha.

Deloitte is the company in charge of certifying the entire voting process for The Voice Afrique Francophone Season 2 during the Live Shows.

Welcome #EquipeJosey and #EquipeYoussoupha in The Voice Afrique Season 2 from March 31st 2018!

