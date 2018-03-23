Arrest of anti-Balaka leader Jean-Francis Diandi by Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA)

The United States commends the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for its recent arrest of anti-Balaka leader Jean-Francis Diandi. We applaud MINUSCA for taking strong, decisive action to end the threat of armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) and will continue to support MINUSCA and its leadership in their efforts to advance peace and stability in CAR.

The United States is disturbed by the anti-Balaka’s call to attack MINUSCA. We condemn all forms of violence and urge the anti-Balaka to cease these calls immediately.

We commend President Touadera for his efforts to advance justice and accountability, in order to attain a sustainable peace and national reconciliation in CAR. We reiterate our commitment to working closely with President Touadera and the international community to ensure that the future of CAR is bright.

