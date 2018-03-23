The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) is organizing, on 26-27 March 2018 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, a colloquium, on “the challenges and prospects of political reforms in West Africa (2015-2017)”.

This colloquium, which is part of UNOWAS support activities to the countries of the sub-region, will deal with the series of political reforms initiated since 2015. It will address the contexts, causes, and triggers of reforms. It will also make a diagnosis of successful political reforms and those that have failed.

The colloquium will bring together more than 50 experts and participants, representatives of the sixteen West African countries, as well as representatives of regional and international organizations such as the AU, ECOWAS, and the civil society.

Journalists and representatives of press agencies are invited to cover the opening ceremony, which will see the participation of:

The Representative of the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire ,

, The Representative of the African Union

The President of the ECOWAS Commission

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas ,

, The Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Côte d'Ivoire, Babacar Cissé

Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire)

When : Monday 26 march at 9h00

