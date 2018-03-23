Customer from Saudi Arabia is 100,000th visitor to the GROHE Truck Tour

With a total of four mobile showrooms, GROHE has been on the road in Europe and the Middle East since March 2017

So far, the XXL trucks have covered approximately 150.000 kilometres in 33 countries

GROHE (www.GROHE.com), the world's leading manufacturer of sanitary fittings, welcomed the 100,000th visitor to its innovation tour through Europe and the Middle East. GROHE employees congratulated Muneem Al Fashtaki in front of the GROHE XXL truck in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The sales manager of Al Falaj Trading Est., a medium-sized distributor of the region, visited the mobile showroom in order to find out about the latest GROHE innovations. Representing all visitors to the GROHE trucks, he received a small gift of a GROHE Power & Soul shower set that allows switching between four different spray patterns by one click.

Distance Corresponds To More Than Three Circumnavigations Of The World

Since March 2017, GROHE has been on the road in Europe and the Middle East with a total of four mobile showrooms. So far, the trucks have covered approximately 150.000 kilometres in

33 countries. The current route equates to more than three circumnavigations of the world. Inside the trucks, private and professional visitors can gain insights into GROHE’s latest innovations, test the products and take part in open trainings. For 2018, about 800 information events are planned.

Advertisement

Expert Team Advises on How GROHE’s Product Highlights Work

From AquaSymphony, the most luxurious shower in the world, to the GROHE Blue and GROHE Red water systems, to the GROHE Sensia Arena shower toilet and our smart water sensor and control unit GROHE Sense and SENSE Guard: GROHE’s latest product highlights can be found in the XXL trucks. They are there so that the visitors can familiarize themselves with the products and try them out. In addition, a team of specialists gives advice in personal expert discussions on product features and offers useful installation tips.

For more information, please visit http://TruckTour.GROHE.com.

Video material for the Truck Tour 2017 can be found her e: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twP7l2yHcg8 .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GROHE.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chief Communications Officer

Thorsten Sperlich

E-Mail: [email protected]

Press Office

Edelman.ergo GmbH

Agrippinawerft 28, 50678 Cologne, Germany

Phone: +49 (0)221 912887-24 | Fax: +49 (0)221 912887-77

M: [email protected] | W: www.edelmanergo.com

About GROHE

GROHE is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the last ten years alone, GROHE has received over 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings as one of “Germany’s most sustainable large brands”, confirming the success of the brand. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL Corporation

LIXIL is a global leader in the housing and building industry. Our unique portfolio spans everything from technologies that revolutionize how we interact with water in our daily lives, to a full lineup of products and services for houses and major architectural projects. Delivering core strengths in water, kitchen, housing, and building technologies, our brands including LIXIL, INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and Permasteelisa are leaders in the industries and regions in which they operate. LIXIL operates in more than 150 countries and employs more than 70,000 people, bringing together function, quality, and design to make people’s lives better and more delightful – wherever they are. Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group.



GROHE

Feldmühleplatz 15 • 40545 Düsseldorf • Germany • Phone: +49(0)211/9130-3030 • www.grohe.com