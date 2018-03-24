Benedict Peters Responds to EFCC Ruling

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) cannot declare any person as ‘wanted’ without first obtaining a Court order or charging them with an offence. The Court ruled that by declaring Benedict Peters ‘wanted’ the EFCC had acted illegally and unconstitutionally, and violated Mr Peters’ right to personal liberty and the right not to be subject to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Benedict Peters, the founder and CEO of the Aiteo Group (www.AiteoGroup.com), said:

“This ruling is an important next step in the legal process to clear my name. I have not committed nor have I been charged with any crime. I am confident that I and the Aiteo Group will be exonerated of any and all wrongdoing by the Courts in the coming weeks and months.

“Aiteo is one of the leading indigenous energy companies in Africa and employs more than 300 Nigerians. I look forward to once again focussing all my efforts on growing our business and supporting sports development in Nigeria and across Africa, such as the CAF Awards, the Nigerian national football team and the Federation Cup.”

On 22nd February 2018, the Aiteo Group secured an interlocutory injunction from the Federal High Court of Nigeria restraining the EFCC and the Attorney General of the Federation from interfering or obstructing its business operations.

The interlocutory injunction restrains the EFCC and the Attorney General from embargoing or freezing Aiteo’s accounts or obstructing its activities in any way whatsoever. It also prevents the EFCC and the Attorney General from enforcing a restraint order awarded by the UK Crown Court on 19th October 2017.

About Aiteo Group

Aiteo Group (www.AiteoGroup.com) is an integrated, global-focused Nigerian energy conglomerate founded in February 2008 by Benedict Peters. The company has significant business interests in oil and gas exploration and production; bulk petroleum storage; refining of petroleum products; trading, marketing and supply as well as power generation and distribution. Its subsidiaries are Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCo) and Aiteo Power. Aiteo Group acquired OML 29 from Royal Dutch Shell and emerged as Nigeria’s leading Oil and Gas Company after successfully tripling production levels.

About Benedict Peters

Benedict Peters is a businessman, entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of Aiteo Group (www.AiteoGroup.com) – the largest indigenous energy company in Nigeria. His track record of industry excellence spans over 20 years in the commodity and energy trading industry as well as the banking sector. Peters’ involvement in the Nigerian oil and gas industry commenced in the 1990s, working for industry leaders like Ocean and Oil Limited (later OandO) and MRS Oil and Gas where he served as the pioneer Managing Director.

Driven by unique strategic vision and a passion for business and leadership development, he founded Aiteo Group in 2000 and has built it into a business that not only employs thousands of workers but is also strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to manage its natural resources. He has been recognised for his ground-breaking contribution to strengthening Nigeria’s control over its strategic assets and in 2014, Nigeria’s Leadership Newspaper named Benedict Peters Man of the Year.