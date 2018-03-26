South Africa: Stats SA to release Mortality and causes of death report and the Quarterly employment Statistics Q4 of 2017

The Statistician-General of South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, will release the Mortality and causes of death in South Africa, 2016 report and Quarterly employment statistics Q4 of 2017 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 27 March 2018 in Pretoria.

The Mortality and causes of death report provides an overview of what South Africans die from, and highlights variations by age sex and geographic location such as provinces and districts. Deaths occurrences related to communicable and non-communicable disease as well as the number of deaths resulting from the ten leading underlying cause will also be outlined.

The Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) measures changes in employment across all industries in the formal sector of the economy. It collects data from value-added tax (VAT)-registered businesses (excluding agriculture). The survey also provides earnings data (such as salaries, wages, overtime and bonuses) by industry, and the change in average earning received by employees in the formal sector of the economy.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: 27 March 2018

Time: 10:30

Venue: (Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria)

(NB! There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town)

