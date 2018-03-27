AIS2018 Call For Innovations Addressing Africa’s Challenges

This is a friendly reminder that the submission deadline for AIS 2018 (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) Innovation Tract and Exhibition Applications is April 15, 2018.



The Call for Application has been launched across Africa for Innovations Addressing Africa’s Challenges and we are seeking innovative and disruptive solutions to the major challenges facing African countries, which include energy access, water, food insecurity, health systems, and governance.

Deadline for submission April 15, 2018

Apply here www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com/innovation-track.

It should be noted that flight and accommodation costs for participation in AIS will be covered for the top selected innovations.

Feel free to contact Sam Braithwaite ([email protected]) if you have any question.