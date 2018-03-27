Hilton returns to the Moroccan capital

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (http://HiltonWorldwide.com) will once again be welcoming guests to the Moroccan capital city of Rabat from 2022 after a landmark deal was signed with Wessal Capital. At a ceremony in Dubai, a management agreement for a 150 room Hilton Rabat to form part of the city’s Wessal Bouregreg project was confirmed.

The Wessal Bouregreg master development contains a range of high-end residential, entertainment and cultural attractions on the banks of the river Bouregreg. Guests at Hilton Rabat will enjoy close proximity to a range of new state of the art facilities including a shopping mall, the Zaha Hadid designed Grand Theatre of Rabat and several new cultural components. The hotel itself will offer a range of distinct F&B outlets, an outdoor swimming pool, spa, salon and ample meeting space.

Rudi Jagersbacher, President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton said: “This hotel signals our return to Rabat which will be part of the city’s most important master project. Wessal Bouregreg is set to install Rabat as the cultural and entertainment centre of the region and drive significant demand for upscale international accommodation. Last year we took a decision to install a permanent Development presence in North Africa, and have recently successfully opened two hotels in Tanger, with three hotels under construction in Al Houara, Taghazout Bay and Casablanca. So we have great momentum in Morocco and I expect our involvement in this project to be a catalyst for further growth.”

Wessal Capital CEO Abderrahmane El Ouazzani added: “The signing of the management agreement with Hilton is of particular importance to Wessal Capital, being the first of a long line of future hotels that Wessal Capital is developing. The Hilton Rabat hotel will be located in the heart of the Cultural Plaza of the Wessal Bouregreg development. We have chosen Hilton for their historic experience and track record in the hospitality sector.”

About Wessal Capital

Wessal Capital is a €2.5 billion innovative investment fund established to finance transformational tourism and real estate projects in the Kingdom of Morocco. It has a unique shareholding structure with five sovereign wealth funds committing an equal amount of capital: The Kingdom of Morocco through Ithmar Capital, the United Arab Emirates through Aabar, the State of Kuwait through Al Ajial Holding, the State of Qatar through Qatar Holding, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its Public Investment Fund (PIF).



Wessal Capital invests in projects which develop Morocco’s socio-economic environment, tourism sector and enhance the lives of residents, while attracting international business and tourists. Projects are selected on the basis of their social and environmental responsibility and cultural relevance, as well as their potential financial return.