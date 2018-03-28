Download Realnews App on Windows and Google Play Stores

Realnews Magazine (www.RealnewsMagazine.net), a Nigerian-based online publication, creates an Android and Windows 10 App which can be downloaded via links below for national, regional and international news and breaking stories

The Realnews Magazine and Publications Limited has created the Android and Windows 10 Apps for Realnews magazine, its online publication. Through the Apps, Realnews will be disseminating well investigated stories on national and international issues on oil and gas, business and economic, environment, politics, youth, women and children etc.

The Android and Window Apps can be downloaded from the Google and Windows Play Stores. Downloading the Apps will enable you access news and breaking stories at any time no matter where you are.

Advertisement

The Android link is: https://bit.ly/2GiTY7z

The Windows link is: https://bit.ly/2ur5Bbc

According to Maureen Chigbo, publisher/editor of Realnews, the new App is in line with the vision of the organization to build a reputable world class media institution whose watchword is professionalism and integrity. The Apps are part of the overall efforts to increase access and visibility of Realnews website: www.RealnewsMagazine.net

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Realnews.

Contact:

[email protected]

About Realnews:

Realnews (www.RealnewsMagazine.net), a general interest magazine, is an online publication which thrives on investigative journalism which debuted in November 19, 2012. Realnews has expertise in reporting business and economy; the oil and gas sector with its attendant environmental challenges. It aims to unearth exclusive stories about real people and the challenges they are facing in their day-to-day activities. It does this bearing in mind that government can only act to influence the lives of people positively if they are aware of their true situation. Hence, its objective is to use its investigative skills to ferret out information in the sectors its focuses on and produce an unbiased report which will actually influence the government and decision makers to take actions that will make the society better.