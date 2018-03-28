New Portuguese Ambassador to Seychelles Accredited

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Portugal to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mrs Maria Amelia Paiva, presented her credentials to President Danny Faure at State House today.



President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador and said that Seychelles is looking forward to further cementing the excellent relations that exist between the two countries.

During their meeting, President Faure and Ambassador Paiva discussed avenues of cooperation in the areas of the museum, trade, blue economy, green economy, judiciary, climate change, military, and drug prevention among others.

The Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Portugal established diplomatic relations on 16 August 1976. Ambassador Paiva will be based in Maputo, Mozambique.

Also present at the accreditation ceremony from the Department of Foreign Affairs was Ambassador Selby Pillay and Third Secretary, Ms Sofie Bonnelame.

