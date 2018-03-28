@StriveMasiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman of Econet Group confirmed participation to @AIS2018

@StriveMasiyiwa is one of Africa’s finest entrepreneurs. Mr. Masiyiwa was named one of the World's Greatest Leaders in 2017 by Fortune Magazine, and we are looking forward to hear him speak at the Africa Innovation Summit 2018 (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com).

His presence is proof that the private sector is a key player for an innovation-friendly ecosystem and structural transformation of Africa.

Have you registered to attend? Have you applied to showcase your innovation? If not, go to www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com and apply now.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.