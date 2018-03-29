Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giorgos Katrougalos, visits Ethiopia (26-27 March 2018)

The expansion of cooperation and the deepening of economic relations between Greece and Ethiopia were the subject of the meetings Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giorgos Katrougalos, had with representatives of the Ethiopian government, during his two-day visit to Addis Ababa. More specifically, Mr. Katrougalos met with the Deputy Foreign Minister, Dr. Aklilu Hailemichael, Culture Minister, Dr. Hirut Waldemariam, and the Minister to the Prime Minister, Dr. Fasil Nahum, who is competent for constitutional affairs. Mr. Katrougalos and Mr. Hailemichael signed an agreement on shipping, between Greece and Ethiopia.



The Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with the African Union’s Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Prof. Victor Adrianaivo Harrison, and the Head of the European Investment Bank Representation Office to Ethiopia and the African Union, Christophe Litt.

Mr. Katrougalos and the entrepreneurs who, on the initiative of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are participating in the mission met with Greek entrepreneurs active in Ethiopia and were briefed on the progress and prospects of the economy by Zekarias Assefa, Deputy Secretary General of the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce, and Teka Gebreyssus, Deputy Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Mr. Katrougalos also met with representatives of Greek community organizations and members of the Orthodox community of Ethiopia.

