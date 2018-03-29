Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas participates in Business Seminar “Africa. Prospects for Export”

On March 27, 2018 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, participated in the business seminar “Africa. Prospects for Export” held by the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Top managers and specialists from more than 240 Belarusian enterprises, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps from African countries, accredited in Belarus, took part in the event.

In his opening remarks, A.Dapkiunas touched upon the key issues of export promotion to African countries. Based on the Belarusian foreign missions’ experience in the region, Deputy Minister elaborated on the main aspects of cooperation with African partners, provided recommendations on how to establish effective business collaboration with the countries of the continent.

The business seminar became the second large-scale event on trade and economic relations with the African continent over the past year. The first Belarus – Africa Forum “Belarus and Africa – New Frontiers” was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Development Bank of Belarus and the African Export-Import Bank in Minsk in June 2017.

