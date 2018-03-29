Libya: UN, Canada and UK mark the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

The Canadian Embassy hosted an event under the theme “Advancing Protection, Peace and Development” to celebrate the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. The event, organized in partnership with the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the United Kingdom, brought together international and Libyan mine action partners, including the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC) and the diplomatic community working on Libya to discuss opportunities and challenges for mine action in Libya.

During the event, the participants raised awareness on the threats and dangers that explosives remnants of war and landmines pose to civilians in Libya and provided a forum for discussions among Libyan and international mine action stakeholders.

The participants showcased that mine action is a tangible form of protection for vulnerable individuals, is critical to enabling and sustaining peace and is essential in accelerating progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The participants also acknowledged that due to the large number of explosive hazards in Libya and the instability in the country, it is vital that the international community continue to support the efforts of UNMAS, international and Libyan mine action organizations to reduce the threats of explosive remnants of war.

