Note to Correspondents – Deputy Secretary-General’s meeting in Mauritania

The Deputy Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, in Nouakchott. They discussed the situation in the Sahel and agreed that more needs to be done in terms of sustainable development as a necessary complement to security measures.

The Deputy Secretary-General also met today in Nouakchott with H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. The Deputy Secretary-General welcomed the African Union’s leadership by holding a strategy meeting on the Sahel and highlighted the need for more coordination and coherence between the different actors involved.

