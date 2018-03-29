South Africa: Law Enforcement Agencies should Double Efforts to Curb Road Fatalities, says Committee Chair

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has called on law enforcement agencies to double efforts, in order to curb fatalities on the roads over the Easter holiday.

The Chairperson of the committee Ms Dikeledi Magadzi said it was important that the initiatives by the Department of Transport and its entities be supplemented by the visibility and vigilance of law enforcement agencies on the roads.

“The drivers need to change this culture of recklessness and untoward behaviour on the roads. The visibility of Law enforcement agencies on the roads will assist in reducing these fatalities, and will promote responsible driving behaviour among drivers,” Ms Magadzi said.

“Fatigue is real and drivers need to respect passengers and take frequent rests when they are tired. Road safety is our collective responsibility, and we should carry it out on a daily basis,” she said.

It is understood that a bus accident has reportedly killed over 10 people already in the Eastern Cape. The volume of cars on the roads is expected to increase ahead of travelling over the long weekend.

Ms Magadzi said a culture that values human life is needed on South African roads. “The numbers of fatalities we report around Easter and festive season are just too high. It is time law enforcement agencies do something about that,” she said.

