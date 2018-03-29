South Africa: Statement by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Comprehensive Social Security

The Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Comprehensive Social Security met earlier today to assess the state of readiness for the payment of social grants from 1 April 2018 under a new dispensation.

The IMC also reviewed the implications of the Constitutional Court judgment of 23 March 2018 which suspended the invalidity of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA’s) contract with Cash Paymaster Service for cash payments for six months.

“We welcome the decision of the Constitutional Court and we shall ensure that the instructions of the court are adhered to,” said IMC Chairperson, Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Advertisement

From the beginning of April, electronic payments of social grants will be paid through SASSA, Postbank, commercial banks and merchants.

The cash payment will continue to be paid by Cash Paymaster Service for the next six months ending 30 September 2018.

“We are a caring Government and social grants will continue to be paid to the correct beneficiaries with minimum disruptions. The provision of social grants to our most vulnerable members of society, cushions them against the harsh reality of the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The National Development Plan identifies social protection as key in developing the future we envisage by 2030,” said Minister Dlamini-Zuma.

The IMC reviewed the state of readiness of SASSA and the SA Post Office to pay social grants and were pleased with the progress made.

The IMC resolved to interact directly with beneficiaries next week by visiting pay points and post offices over the next six months, starting next week. The MECs responsible for social development have also been mobilised to visit pay points in their provinces.

“We encourage beneficiaries who have Personal Identity Number (PIN) to use electronic payment options instead of going to cash paypoints,” said Minister Dlamini-Zuma.

Government reiterates its commitment to pay social grants as directed and the social assistance programme is at the heart of government’s poverty alleviation programme which is central to restoring the dignity of citizens.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.