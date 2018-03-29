U.S. Trade and Development Agency Supports Wind Energy in Mozambique Through U.S. Solutions

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency awarded a grant to eleQtra (Moçambique) Limitada for a feasibility study to assess the viability of a 120 megawatt (MW) wind power plant to be developed in two phases of 60 MW each, located in the Namaacha District in southern Mozambique. This plant will be among Mozambique’s first utility-scale wind power plants, and will support the Government of Mozambique’s efforts to increase electricity capacity to meet the country’s growing demand. EleQtra (Moçambique) Limitada selected WorleyParsons Group Inc. (Houston, TX), an expert in engineering for power projects, to conduct the feasibility study.

“USTDA is pleased to support this project, which will help diversify the electricity supply in Mozambique through the addition of 120 MW of capacity,” said Lida Fitts, USTDA’s Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. “At the same time, this project will create opportunities for U.S. businesses in a growing sector in Mozambique.”

“We are extremely proud that eleQtra’s initiative to develop a wind farm in Namaacha will receive this critical early-stage funding from USTDA,” said Lauren Thomas, eleQtra’s Regional Manager. “We hope that this support will lead to the strengthening of the Mozambican power supply with the first wind IPP in the country and bring new opportunities to the communities of Namaacha. We look forward to working with Worley Parsons and Mozambique’s Energy Fund (FUNAE) to complete this essential feasibility study.”

Mr. Bryan Hunt, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission, signed the grant along with Lauren Thomas at a ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique. Mr. Hunt said, “Mozambique is poised to become a leader in energy generation in Southern Africa, and we see this project as a significant step in realizing this potential. We look forward to following its progress and to continuing our ongoing cooperation with our partners in the Mozambican government.”

