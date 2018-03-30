A 35 man training squad named by the Kenya Rugby Union ahead of this year’s international season

A 35 man training squad has been named by the Kenya Rugby Union (www.KRU.co.ke) ahead of this year’s international season that sees the Simbas compete in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup which will double up as the African qualifying round for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Kabras loosehead Joseph Odero and Blak Blad fly half Levy Amunga return to the training squad and could make their full international debuts this season alongside seven first time inclusions – Coleman Were, Patrick Ouko, Peter Waitere, Michael Wanjala, Mohamed Omolo, Johnstone Mung’au and Aggrey Kitoi.

FORWARDS: Moses Amusala (KCB), Joseph Odero (Kabras), Oscar Simiyu (KCB), Curtis Lilako (KCB),Dennis Karani (Impala), Patrick Ouko* (Homeboyz), Philip Ikambili (Homeboyz), Peter Karia (KCB), Coleman Were* (Kabras), Wilson Kopondo (Quins, Capt),Simon Muniafu (Sporting Club Decazevillois, France), Oliver Mang’eni (KCB), Eric Kerre (Impala),Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore), Davis Chenge (KCB), George Nyambua (Kabras), Martin Owila (KCB), Steve Otieno (Homeboyz), Peter Waitere* (KCB).

BACKS: Samson Onsomu (Impala), Michael Wanjala* (KCB), Mohamed Omollo* (Homeboyz), Nato Simiyu (Impala), Levy Amunga (Blak Blad), Biko Adema (Nondescripts), Dennis Muhanji (Quins), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Leo Seje (Impala), Brad Owako (Mwamba), Peter Kilonzo (KCB), Johnstone Mung’au* (Kabras), Aggrey Kitoi* (Kisii), Tony Onyango (Homeboyz), Darwin Mukidza (KCB), Vincent Mose (Impala).

*denotes new call up

