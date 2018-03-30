Congratulations to President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on winning the presidential election

The message reads, in part:

“The election outcome has clearly confirmed the high regard the Egyptian public has for you, and the broad support for your course for solving current socioeconomic issues and strengthening stability in the country.

Russia values its strategic partnership with Egypt. I hope that together, we will ensure further development of our mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as coordination of our efforts in regional and international affairs and countering global security threats and challenges. This, without doubt, meets the interests of our friendly nations.”

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of President of Russia.