Embassy Statement on Attack Against Mozambican Journalist Ericino de Salema:

The Embassy of the United States of America strongly condemns the March 27 attack on Mozambican journalist and political commentator Ericino de Salema and wishes him a speedy recovery. While we do not yet know the perpetrators or their motivation for carrying out this heinous crime, such an act of violence against a respected journalist in front of the National Union of Journalists is an attack on freedom of speech and freedom of the press – pillars upon which any democracy must be built.

We support efforts by the relevant Mozambican authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure that those responsible for this attack are brought to justice. The United States stands in solidarity with the many Mozambicans from all walks of life who have already voiced their outrage at this crime and defended the importance of a free and independent media as a pillar of Mozambican democracy.

