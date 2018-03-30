Nigeria: #PeaceWriteNow Writing Contest

2018 marks the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The Agreement, ratified in both Ireland and Northern Ireland in May 1998, has played a very significant role in creating peace on the island of Ireland since that time.

This year the Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria undertook the #Road2Peace programme in collaboration with Likeminds. This involved travelling to six institutions of higher learning to speak about the Northern Ireland Peace Process and discuss current challenges in Nigeria. We listened to many young Nigerians who shared their thoughts, ideas and hopes for sustainable peace and dialogue and asked what they could do.

On this journey, we heard many young voice but we want to hear more. This is why to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the Embassy has launched the #PeaceWriteNow Writing Contest.

Interested candidates should write an essay on the broad theme “Fostering Sustainable Peace and Dialogue in Nigeria”. Entrants are invited to focus on the role that they can play to foster sustainable peace. Areas of interest could be youth empowerment and discussion of the Good Friday Agreement.

The deadline for entries is 17:00 Friday April 20th.

The top five selected essays will receive prizes as follows:

1st Prize: € 500 cash grant for books.

2nd Prize: € 250 Cash grant for books.

3rd Prize: € 100 cash grant for books.

4th Prize: A book on peace building signed by the Ambassador and a certificate of appreciation.

5th Prize: A Certificate of Appreciation.

The Embassy will host an event in early May where selected participants will be invited to read from their essays.

A selection of essays may also be published in a short book. Any author of an essay selected for publication will be contacted in advance and will receive a copy of the publication.

