Libya: Reconciliation Technical Committee identifies concrete steps to implement Tawergha Misrata Agreement; UN to play central role

The Technical Committee of the “Towards National Reconciliation in Libya” project met this week with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Ghassan Salamé and the State Minister for IDP Affairs Youssef Jalala to discuss the safe return of the Tawergha community and the Misrata-Tawergha reconciliation process. In attendance were also Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, Head of the Tawergha Local Council and Ali Abusitta, Misrata Municipal Council member.

During the meeting, the participants addressed the latest developments in the reconciliation process and proposed concrete steps to overcome the obstacles hindering the implementation of the agreement between Tawergha and Misrata signed in August 2016. The participants also identified the roles and responsibilities of each party.

The Technical Committee affirmed that the August 2016 Agreement should remain the only framework for all future discussions, and that the agreement itself should not be reopened. They called on the Presidency Council to support the full implementation of the August agreement including the measures related to justice and security. They stressed the pivotal role of the United Nations in supporting the return process from a political, social and humanitarian perspective, and in monitoring the implementation of the agreement on the ground, documenting any breaches to it, while also reaching out to those who oppose the return.

After meeting on 27 March with the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Libya, M. Ghassan Salamé, the State Minister for IDP Affairs M. Youssef Jalala, as well as with the head of the Tawergha Local Council M. Abdelrahmane Al-Shakshak, the member of the Tawergha Local Council M. Abulnabie Abuaraba, and the member of Misrata Municipality M. Ali Abusitta, the Technical Committee of the project “Towards National Reconciliation in Libya”, implemented by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), along with the representatives of Tawergha and Misrata present in this discussion, agreed on the following points:

1. Comply with the Agreement signed on 31 August 2016 between Tawergha and Misrata on the return of Displaced Persons and Compensation for those Affected, and support its implementation.

2. Request the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord to implement the security measures, actions and arrangements provided for in the Agreement, and to commit to facilitating and securing the return.

3. Request the authorities concerned with implementing this Agreement to prevent its political instrumentalization or exploitation.

4. Emphasize the importance of community and youth initiatives, in particular, in facilitating the implementation of this Agreement.

5. Stress that the Tawergha/Misrata file is a national affair that requires intensified and sincere efforts to address it.

6. Call on UNSMIL to:

(1) Continue sponsoring this Agreement and assist in its full implementation;

(2) Directly monitor the implementation of the Agreement on the ground, and address any violations by spoilers.

(3) Continue building confidence among the parties.

​(4) Encourage the authorities and individuals who are blocking the return of the displaced person to support the Agreement and assume their historical and legal responsibility.

(5) Provide the humanitarian aid required for the implementation of this Agreement.

7. Request the Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Tawergha / Misrata Agreement, which is formed under Presidency Council Decree No. 1423 (2017), to reach out to the public and the media in a transparent and fair manner, in order to avoid further fuelling divisions and exploiting the situation.

8. Call on the people of Misrata – and we are confident that they will – to prioritize the supreme interest of the nation, to seek unity and harmony towards a comprehensive national reconciliation in Libya, and to restore stability across the country.

Note to editors

The Technical Committee of the project “Towards National Reconciliation in Libya”, is a strictly intra-UN advisory group, which provides recommendations to the United Nations throughout the implementation of the project. The Technical Committee contributes to reinforcing Libyan national ownership over the process. Members were selected through wide consultations and based on their demonstrated expertise in a variety of disciplines. The selection has also respected a geographical, cultural and gender balance.

The project “Towards National Reconciliation in Libya” is supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund and implemented by UNSMIL with support from UNDP. It links formal, institutional peace initiatives with local dialogue and conflict-resolution efforts in order to build the necessary trust for national reconciliation to take place in Libya.

