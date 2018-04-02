President Ramaphosa congratulates Botswana President Masisi on his Inauguration

The President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, congratulated the President of the Republic of Botswana, H.E. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, on his Inauguration.



President Ramaphosa extended his best wishes to President Masisi following his swearing in as President on 1st April 2018. President Masisi takes over from President Ian Khama who has stepped down after a constitutionally mandated two term. President Ramaphosa commended the people of Botswana for the smooth transfer of power, thus setting once again a good model for democracy on the Continent.

President Ramaphosa recalled that the relationship with Botswana is not only based on geographical proximity, but on close historical and cultural ties and common interests. President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa's commitment to continue working with Botswana on a wide range of issues. The two countries are united in the desire to build a better life for our people, and to pursue regional economic integration, as well as political and security stability in the SADC region.

President Ramaphosa further stated that he is looking forward to meeting President Masisi later this year, during the 5th session of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Botswana.

