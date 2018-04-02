South Africa: Minister Sisulu welcomes Australian leaders’ retraction of the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, has noted and welcomed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop’s retraction of the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister, Mr Peter Dutton, on the South African land redistribution process.



“We welcome the assurance by the Australian government as reported in the media that the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister are not in line with Australian immigration policy. We also welcome Australia's condemnation of the unfortunate comments by South African and other international organizations and leaders,” Minister Sisulu said.

The Minister added that: “We must emphasise, as we have stated before, that no one is being persecuted in South Africa, including white farmers. We call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information”.

Advertisement

South Africa is a law abiding country and, through a Constitutional process, it will arrive at solutions on land redistribution that will take the country forward without violating anyone’s rights.

South African diplomatic channels are always open to those who may wish to seek clarity on our country’s policy positions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.