South Africa: Ms. Dunjwa Never Received a Letter from Concerned Group of Medical Professionals

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health Ms. Mary-Ann Dunjwa refutes the claim in the article carried by yesterday’s City Press (01 April 2018) that she received a letter from a concerned group of medical professionals raising concerns about victimisation of black candidates wanting to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology and black examiners.

According to the article a concerned group of professionals is calling on Parliament to intervene on a matter of the removal of a black medical professor from examiners panel on allegations of leaking final questions in a gynaecology module exam.

“I never received a letter from a group of concerned medical professionals, furthermore no individual medical professional talked to me on behalf of a collective of medical professionals on the allegations mentioned in the article” emphasised Ms Dunjwa. Ms Dunjwa also find it shocking to see her name and her photograph in a newspaper without her side of the story to establish the authenticity of the claim that she received a letter before the article could be published. “I find this as a shoddy and unethical journalism. I deserved to be consulted before this claim could be published carrying my name and identity” said Ms Dunjwa.

