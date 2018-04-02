Visit of Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda

Hon’ble General (Retd.) Dr. Constantino G.D.N. Chiwenga, the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon’ble Saulos Klaus Chilima, the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, and Hon’ble Edwardkiwanuka Ssekandi, the Vice President of Uganda, visited India to participate in the 13th edition of the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave held on 25th-27th March 2018. In addition, General Evariste Ndayishimiye, Secretary General of the CNDD-FDD Party of Burundi, also participated in the Conclave.



Hon’ble Vice President of India hosted a banquet lunch for the visiting dignitaries on 26th March 2018. He also had bilateral meetings with visiting Vice Presidents and discussed wide ranging issues. The Vice President of Zimbabwe, who was also the special envoy of the President of Zimbabwe, called on Hon’ble President of India on 23rd March 2018.

The Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda were accompanied by a high-powered delegation which comprised of several Ministers, senior officials and businessmen who engaged with their Indian counterparts and Industry associations.

Over the last few years, there has been a significant intensification of our engagement in economic development and capacity building through development partnerships with various African countries. Africa has been made a top priority of India’s foreign and economic policy. The visits of three Vice Presidents from Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda have further strengthened our close ties with the African continent.

