Modern leaders, forward-thinking investors and bold new hoteliers take centre-stage at annual hotel investment event

Unmissable AHIC programme also features global hotel CEOs representing IHG, Louvre Hotels, 25Hours and Standard International, as well as regional leaders from Majid Al Futtaim, Al Habtoor Group, ORASCOM and Action Hotels.

The Arabian Hotel Investment Conference 2018 (AHIC) ( www.ArabianConference.com) will provide unique insights into modern leadership, forward-thinking investment and new operating models via a stellar line-up of speakers confirmed for the annual gathering for the Middle East’s hospitality investment community.

Taking place from 17-19 April 2018 at the purpose-built AHIC Village in the grounds of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, this 14th edition of AHIC promises to address the critical issues of innovation, leadership, destination development and industry disruptors amid the macroeconomic outlook from the investors’ perspective.

Advertisement

The event will attract 700 hotel investors, major developers, leading financiers, and C-level hotel executives to attend three days of content, networking and events, including live-on-stage interviews with some of the world’s most respected businessmen and hotel leaders and the first AHIC Global Project Showcase, featuring hospitality investment opportunities from around the world.

Held in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), AHIC 2018 will be inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who will give a keynote opening speech. His Highness will reveal further insights into the Strategy for Ras Al Khaimah, one of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations, and share anecdotes that will inspire fellow leaders at AHIC.

Haitham Mattar, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented:

“We are looking forward to showcasing Al Marjan Island at AHIC 2018 and to taking part in the dynamic conference programme.

Tourism is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most important economic sectors and is considered a key engine for continued GDP growth and job creation. Our decision to support AHIC 2018 comes at a pivotal time in our three-year Destination 2019 Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract one million visitors by the end of 2018.

To accommodate this growth in visitors, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is providing potential investors with a range of innovative opportunities to develop stand-out properties across the emirate. We have considerable opportunities within several development projects, including Al Marjan Island, which has been earmarked for an additional 16 hotels by 2025.”

His Highness’ welcome will be followed by a keynote interview with one of the Middle East’s most respected businessmen, His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder & Chairman, Emaar Properties, who has not only played a critical role in establishing Dubai’s reputation as a tourism hotspot but is also renowned for his entrepreneurial outlook and passion for digital disruption.

His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar said: “With its natural setting, diverse attractions and a fast-evolving hospitality infrastructure, Ras Al Khaimah is setting new milestones in the industry, and evolving as one of the popular tourism hubs in the region. AHIC 2018 will put the spotlight on the emirate and drive inward investments, and underline the diversity of tourism offerings that our nation presents to the world. Through the Conference, which discusses future trends, we can collectively contribute to strengthening the prospects of the tourism and hospitality sectors, and unlock their true potential.”

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of Bench Events and Co-Founder of AHIC, said: “We are delighted and proud to open AHIC 2018 with insights from two such respected business leaders. I’ve no doubt the contributions from His Highness Sheikh Saud and His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar will set the scene for highly relevant debate and discussion around the all-important topics of leadership and innovation as they impact the global hospitality investment industry.”

AHIC 2018 will also bring some of the world’s leading hotel CEOs to Dubai for a ‘Global CEO in the Hot Seat’ series; Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG; and Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO, Groupe du Louvre.

Ahead of his session at AHIC, Keith Barr said: “This will be my first time at AHIC and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to be on stage to talk about our industry and IHG’s role within it. I’m going to be talking about a range of things, but will be focusing on the way that digital and technological evolution has transformed the way in which we can deliver a truly personalized experience for our guests.

“The hospitality industry has experienced a great deal of change in recent years, not least in terms of the constantly evolving consumer environment and the rapidly changing digital and technological landscape. I don’t necessarily see any one element challenging the industry more than it has done in previous years, but it’s a case of the industry needing to continuously adapt, evolve and innovate during 2018. This isn’t an industry where you can sit still for one moment; it’s highly competitive and it’s vital that we are as nimble and agile as possible.”

Commenting on what he forecasts to be the biggest disruptor to the hospitality industry in 2018, Federico J. González, President & CEO, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “There’s no single aspect or issue that I see as being unique. The trend of disruptions and other macro and micro economic challenges will continue. As a leading hotel company, we need to be ahead of the curve and focus on delivering memorable moments. We need to be able to respond faster and better to customer needs. At Radisson, we want all of us to be obsessed with customer. That’s the ultimate essence of hospitality and our business.

“We need to have relevant and meaningful innovation at all levels of business. We need to support and enhance a customer journey from A to Z, which makes sense to the customers directly. Brand, Product, Commercial & Marketing activities, Communication and Operations, all need to be aligned to serve one purpose – 100% Guest Satisfaction.”

The CEOs behind some of the industry’s hottest new brands will also take to the stage, including Christoph Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer, 25hours Hotel Company, Amar Lalvani, CEO & Managing Partner, Standard International; and Michael Bisordi, Owner – Tungsten Partners and Partner – Ace Group International.

Christoph Hoffmann, who recently entered into a strategic partnership with global hotel giant Accor to further develop his brand, 25hours, said he forecast more mergers in the industry.

“In most markets, the number of hotel rooms is increasing and we still see mergers and new brands – especially in the lifestyle segment – arising. A CEO nowadays must be open for structural changes and not so much focus on the mere product to succeed,” said Hoffmann.

Commenting on the skills a hotel industry CEO needs to success in 2018, Amar Lalvani said: “Stop thinking like a hotel company CEO. It’s a very insular industry with insular thinking. Think more creatively and move more quickly. Watch other sectors. Alternative accommodations, shared office, ride sharing. Understand how the next generation lives, stays and plays in order not to become a dinosaur.”

Michael Bisordi, who launched the Ace Hotel chain in US, said that he believes investors should “focus inward” and look at an asset on a local level, rather than as a brand.

“Our intent primarily is to create within the four walls of the building an ‘instant classic’,” said Bisordi.

“In a way we feel this actually transcends the concept of a brand. We feel that the development of the property to be the draw, more so than any brand, is where the industry is going. Customisation is an increasing trend and is a reaction against the wave of expansion of relatively homogeneous hotels in the latter half of the 20th century,” added Bisordi.

Meanwhile, the investor’s perspective will be represented by the Middle East’s leading hotel owners including Alain Debare, Chief Executive Officer, Action Hotels; Samih Sawiris, Chairman, ORASCOM Development; Jalil Mekouar, Chief Executive Officer – Hotels, Majid Al Futtaim; Sanjeev Agarwala, Chief Operating Officer – Hospitality and Investment, Al Habtoor Group; and Dr Badr Al Badr, Chief Executive Officer, Dur Hospitality.

Commenting on how he sees the current operating environment, Alain Debare said: “Taking a wide lens, the hotel sector we have grown to know, is in a shift. A big shift. In recent months, we have witnessed a flurry of multi-billion dollar M&A activity. The reality is, this has taken Top Team attention away from core brand operations.”

For registrations (www.ArabianConference.com/purchase-pass) and for more information, visit: www.ArabianConference.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC).

Contact:

Lisa Flanagan, Senior Communications Consultant, In2 Consulting;

[email protected] Office: +971 4 455 8499; Mobile: +971 52 689 5509

Notes to Editors

About AHIC 2018

AHIC (www.ArabianConference.com), now in its 14th year, is the annual gathering for the Middle East’s hospitality investment community organised by global hotel investment event organiser Bench Events in partnership with MEED Events. AHIC creates a knowledge and networking platform for global and regional investors of all backgrounds, offering essential insights to investing in hotels, showcasing regional and international hospitality investment opportunities and facilitating direct connections with hospitality industry stakeholders. AHIC 2018 will be held in a purpose-built AHIC Village on the beach of the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, from 17 April to 19 April 2018 in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, AHIC 2018 will be co-hosted by its founding patron, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, whose continued support of the industry and AHIC has been critical to the region’s tourism growth.

AHIC 2018 Sponsors

AHIC 2018 is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. Sponsors include: Al Marjan Island, Hilton and Radisson Hotel Group as Platinum Sponsors; Dur Hospitality as Strategic Partner; AccorHotels, Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), Emaar Hospitality Group, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Insignia Worldwide Group (IWG), Marriott International; The Moroccan Agency for Tourism Development (SMIT) and Wyndham Hotel Group as Emerald Sponsors; and Action Hotels, Colliers International, HVS, Louvre Hotels Group, Melia Hotels International, PwC, Roya, SSH, STR, Taj Hotels and Time Hotels as Gold Sponsors.



About Bench Events

Global event organiser Bench Events (www.BenchEvents.com) has a long track record of delivering multiple premium hotel investment conferences and forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Market leading annual conferences include the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC) in Dubai, now in its 14th year, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) the new Asia Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (AHTIC), The Summit in London and the Latin American Hotel & Tourism Investment Conferences (SAHIC). Bench Events’ extensive portfolio also includes the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) in Dubai and AviaDev, designed to promote the future air connectivity in Africa. Bench Events’ mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. www.BenchEvents.com

About MEED

MEED (www.MEED.com) is a remarkable senior management media brand, that encompasses subscription to the MEED Business Review publication and website, www.MEED.com, as well as organising the MEED Quality Awards for Projects, AHIC and Innovation Live! MEED also works with clients on bespoke content, events, broadcast and digital offerings. MEED also has two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Insight offers tailored research and in-depth analysis. Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since. www.MEED.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) (https://en.RAKTDA.com) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. In order to achieve target growth of one million visitors by the end of 2018, the authority aims to develop the emirate’s tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the RAKTDA has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industry.