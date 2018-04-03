Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union following the death of Winnie Madikazela-Mandela

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with great shock and profound sadness of the death of Winnie Madikazela-Mandela.

Winnie Madikazela-Mandela was an icon of the liberation struggle against Apartheid in South Africa. She will forever be remembered as a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom in South Africa. She never relented in her struggle or wavered in her commitment, despite imprisonment, banishment, and decades-long seperation from her then husband Nelson Mandela during his imprisonment.

Winnie Madikazela-Mandela paved the way for women in the struggle to end Apartheid and fought relentlessly for their rights and welfare in her country. It was in recognition of her formidable contribution to the fight against oppression that she received a lifetime achievement award in 2017 from the African Union Commission Chairperson

Advertisement

The entire African Union family joins the continent in grief at the passing of Winnie Madikazela-Mandela. On this sad occasion, the Chairperson conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of South Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.