Communiqué on the Meeting between the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, was received today by the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Chairperson reiterated his congratulations to the Prime Minister following his confirmation by Parliament yesterday and praised the peaceful and smooth transition of power, which is a source of pride for Ethiopia and the entire continent. He assured the Prime Minister of the African Union’s full support to the Government and people of Ethiopia as they work to consolidate the remarkable socio-economic progress made by their country and further strengthen national unity and widen the political space. The Chairperson stressed the critical importance of Ethiopia’s stability and prosperity for the region and the continent as a whole.

The Prime Minister and the Chairperson also exchanged views on the overall situation in the Horn of Africa, including the IGAD-led process in South Sudan and efforts in support of the Government of Somalia towards lasting peace and stability. They pledged to work closely together in the pursuit of peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister and the Chairperson discussed issues relating to continental integration. The Chairperson commended Ethiopia for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and encouraged speedy ratification. He looked forward to working closely with the Prime Minister on the implementation of the AfCFTA and other aspects of the integration agenda, including the Single African Air Transport Market and the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and the African Passport.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to the ideals and objectives of the African Union and its determination to continue to play its rightful role towards their achievement. The Chairperson noted that the fact that he was the first dignitary to be received by the Prime Minister following his assumption of responsibility was a further illustration of the importance that Ethiopia attaches to the continental organization.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Peace and Security Department.