Press Statement by John J. Sullivan, United States Acting Secretary of State on the Occasion of the Republic of Senegal's National Day:

On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate the people of Senegal as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of independence on April 4, 2018.

The United States values the ties that bind the American and Senegalese people. I commend Senegal’s economic growth and leadership in the region, including its contribution to UN peacekeeping missions. Our close coordination underscores our shared values of working toward a more secure and prosperous future for both of our countries.

Advertisement

As you celebrate the anniversary of your independence, please know that the people of the United States celebrate with you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.