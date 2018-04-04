Seychelles: President Faure congratulates re-elected President El-Sisi

Following the relection of H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Danny Faure has sent a message of congratulations to his Egyptian counterpart on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

In his message President Faure noted “Seychelles and Egypt as proud African nations have enjoyed a historical relationship, cemented by our common vision and shared aspirations to advance our objectives for the well-being of our countries and the global community.”

