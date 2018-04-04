South Africa concerned about the attempted missile attack targeting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The South African Government is concerned about the attempted missile attack that targeted the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on 25 March 2018. This is the third such incident following similar attempts in November and December 2017.



The missiles are believed to have originated in Yemen, and South Africa shares the concern that the domestic conflict in Yemen is impacting on regional stability.

Furthermore, the missiles appear to have been destroyed over urban areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have resulted in a casualty.

South Africa condemns any use of lethal force targeting civilian populations and calls upon the parties involved to respect international humanitarian law in this regard.

South Africa reiterates its calls to all parties involved in the conflict in Yemen to demonstrate restraint and consider peaceful alternatives. We remain forthright in our belief that the only sustainable resolution will be a negotiated, Yemeni-led, inclusive and fair political settlement.

