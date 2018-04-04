South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza to Lead Government’s Commemoration of Solomon Mahlangu

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday, 06 April 2018, lead Government’s 39th Commemoration of the late Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu.

The Deputy President will visit the Gallows at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

The year 2018 marks the 39th anniversary of the execution by hanging of Mahlangu, an ANC Military Wing uMkhonto weSizwe combatant. He was hanged by the apartheid regime at the Pretoria Central Prison on 6 April 1979. Before he was executed, Mahlangu said: “My blood will nourish the tree that will bear the fruits of freedom. Tell my people that I love them. They must continue the struggle.”

The execution provoked international protest and condemnation of South Africa’s apartheid policy. In fear of crowd reaction at the funeral, the police decided to bury Mahlangu in Atteridgeville. On 6 April 1993, he was reinterred at the Mamelodi Cemetery.

In 2005, a statue of Mahlangu was unveiled in Mamelodi township in Tshwane. In the same year, Mahlangu was posthumously awarded “The Order of Mendi for Bravery in Gold for his bravery and sacrificing his life for freedom and democracy in South Africa”.

The Deputy President, together with Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers and the Mahlangu Family are expected to take the 52 steps to the Gallows, as they observe the re-enactment of Solomon Mahlangu's final moments before execution.

Later in the day, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will deliver a memorial lecture in honour of Solomon Mahlangu at the Vista Campus in Mamelodi.

Details of the events are as follows:

Part One: Visit to the Prison

Date: Friday, 06 April 2018

Time: 05h30 (media to arrive at 04h30)

Venue: Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility, Pretoria.

