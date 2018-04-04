South Africa: Minister Zulu and European Union Commissioner to Launch Employment Promotion through Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMME) Support Programme

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu and the European Union Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Mr Neven Mimica, will launch the Employment Promotion through SMME Support Programme for South Africa at Riversands Incubator in Diepsloot on Friday, 6 April 2018. This programme is a partnership between the Department of Small Business Development and the European Union Delegation to South Africa.

The Employment Promotion through SMME Support Programme for South Africa programme seeks to contribute towards inclusive economic growth and employment creation through support for small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs). The programme will support SMMEs through business development services, assist them with access to markets, improve their access to finance and help ease the administrative and regulatory burden on small businesses.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu said. “We are proud of our partnership with the European Union. This programme is aligned to our National Development Plan which articulates a vision of an economy that is inclusive, equitable and fast growing, with the SMME sector contributing 90% of all new jobs by 2030″.

This historic launch will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 6 April 2018

Time: 10:45 – 14:00

Venue: Riverside Incubator (Diepsloot), 12-8 Incubator Drive, Riverside View Ext 15,Fourways, Midrand

