Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the attack against a Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) base and the killing of civilians in the Central African Republic:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack against a base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) on 3 April, in Ouaka, a prefecture of the Central African Republic. The attack led to the death of one Mauritanian peacekeeper, while 11 others were injured and are receiving medical care.

The Secretary-General offers his deepest condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General is also outraged by the killing of 21 civilians, including four children and four women as well as the injuring of 14 civilians, which occurred the same day in the same prefecture.

The Secretary-General calls on the Central African Republic authorities to investigate these attacks and quickly bring those responsible to justice.

