UN Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a temporary operating base of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Tagbara (prefecture of Ouaka) on 3 April 2018 by suspected anti-Balaka elements, which resulted in one Mauritanian peacekeeper killed and 11 other injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, and their deepest sympathy to the families of the peacekeepers injured, as well as to Mauritania and to MINUSCA. They wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest concern after that 21 civilians, including four children and four women, were found dead and 14 other injured on the same day in a separate location in Tagbara. They supported the investigation launched by MINUSCA in order to ascertain whether these civilian casualties are linked to the attack against MINUSCA.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police‑contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2387 (2017).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.