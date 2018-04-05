Acting Secretary Sullivan’s Meeting With Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:

Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today (April 3, 2018) with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita. Acting Secretary Sullivan thanked Foreign Minister Bourita and the Moroccan people for their strong friendship and partnership with the U.S. on shared priorities, including in the global fight against ISIS.

The Acting Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the deep U.S.-Morocco bilateral relationship and regional issues, including efforts towards achieving regional peace‎. The United States also expressed its commitment to United Nations-led efforts to find a peaceful, sustainable, and mutually acceptable political solution to the long-standing dispute over the Western Sahara.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.