Blockchain: CNN’s Richard Quest will interview Modex’s CEO and Founder Mihai Ivascu on ‘Quest Means Business’, live today at 16:00 ET / 22:00 CET

Modex's (www.Modex.tech) CEO and Founder Mihai Ivascu is invited on 'Quest Means Business', on CNN International, where he will be interviewed by Richard Quest about the development of Modex.

Modex has launched its first fully functional product alpha last month, on March 15th, bringing to the market the World’s First Multi-Protocol Smart Contract Marketplace. Modex’s Marketplace aims to tackle the ‘last mile’ adoption problem that will bring blockchain technology into daily use for everyone, by facilitating access to multi-protocol smart contracts.

The Modex Smart Contract Marketplace provides a forum for developers to showcase their skills and offer smart contract solutions to buyers and/or other developers. It provides a way for the real-world community to easily find smart contracts that meet real-world needs, without having to scout developers and manage one-off development projects for their individual project. At the same time developers can build a reputation and pipeline based on their accomplishments, allowing them to get clients and build recurring revenue against the on-going sale of their smart contracts.

Given the major changes in the complex landscape of smart contracts, payments, FX, trade, Energy, etc. the adoption of blockchain technology comes with several challenges, notably integration concerns, a lack of expertise, high costs, volatility, and consumer protection.

Modex’s CEO Mihai Ivascu will discuss with Richard Quest on CNN about the ‘last mile’ of the adoption problem that will bring blockchain technology into daily use for everyone.

Richard Quest is CNN’s foremost international business correspondent and presenter of Quest Means Business; the definitive word on how we earn and spend our money. Based in New York, he is one of the most instantly recognizable members of the CNN team.

Richard Quest destroys the myth that business is boring, bridging the gap between hard economics and entertaining television. CEOs and global finance ministers make a point of appearing on QMB. Guests of the show have included world leaders such as David Cameron and Petr Necas of the Czech Republic; the biggest names in banking such as Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase and Robert Zoellick, the former President of the World Bank; European policy makers including IMF boss Christine Lagarde, EC President Jose Manuel Barroso, and former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn; and some of the most influential names in corporate America including DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and Ford CEO Alan Mulally.

About Modex

Modex (www.Modex.tech) is a Smart Contract Marketplace and app ecosystem that allows for easy, user-friendly access to crypto-currencies and smart contracts alike. Developers can leverage Modex to monetize their skills and offer Smart Contract solutions to end-customers and contributors. Modex makes deployment of Smart Contracts significantly easier, faster and more cost-effective, speeding up blockchain technology adoption.