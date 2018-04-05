Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) announces third MEST Africa Summit, June 18-20 in Cape Town

Now in its 10th year investing in tech entrepreneurs in Africa, Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) (https://Meltwater.org) (www.MESTAfricaSummit.com) today announced the third MEST Africa Summit, which will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, June 18-20. Formerly the Africa Tech Summit, this year’s event will go Pan-African, bringing together top entrepreneurs, investors and executives from Africa, Silicon Valley and Europe, to network and discuss trends, challenges and opportunities affecting markets across the continent, under the theme The Year of the African Scaleup?

Following two successful events in Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria, this year’s Summit will take place in Cape Town, South Africa – the location of the third MEST incubator, which officially launched (https://goo.gl/LUP9aW) in November 2017.

MEST is also announcing the MEST Africa Challenge, a Pan-African pitch competition open April 1 in Nairobi, Lagos, Accra and Cape Town. The final pitch event for the competition will be held on Day 2 of the Summit and will include winners from each city’s regional event, which will be held in late April/early May. Details and application can be found at www.MESTAfricaSummit.com.

“We’re excited to bring together leading players in the tech and investment space from across the continent and the globe once again, this time in our new home in Cape Town,” MEST Managing Director Aaron Fu said. “The MEST Africa Summit serves as a meeting ground for Pan-African entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem partners, and this year looks to ignite discussion around the real challenges and opportunities businesses face when reaching scale, as the startup space in Africa continues to mature.”

Panel discussions during the Summit will feature expertise from leading African entrepreneurs, investors and executives, and will highlight those companies looking to scale to new African markets and the partners who can help them succeed. Topics include a debate over the best African country to start a business; a discussion of the latest fintech, agritech and blockchain innovations, why women code better, and more. Tickets are now available at Eventbrite.com (https://goo.gl/QUY4FS). Space is limited.

MEST is currently accepting applications for partners and speakers. Early sponsors include Merck (www.Merck.com) and MTN (www.MTN.co.za) and ecosystem partners AfricArena (http://AfricArena2017.com), SiMoDiSa (www.SiMoDiSa.org), Wesgro (www.Wesgro.co.za), Alpha Code (www.AlphaCode.club) and Silicon Cape (www.SiliconCape.com). Previous Summit partners include Samsung Business, AB Consulting, Google, Interpay, Agrivi, Interswitch, VC4Africa and more. Past speakers include Mitchell Elegbe of Interswitch, Jason Spindler of I-Dev, Funke Opeke of MainOne, Matt Flannery of Kiva, Iyin Aboyeji of Flutterwave, Angel Adelaja of Fresh Direct, Jason Njoku of iROKO, Tomi Davies of ABAN and more.

In November 2017, MEST launched incubator spaces in Lagos, Nigeria and Cape Town, South Africa, adding to its flagship incubator and training program in Accra, Ghana. Truly Pan-African, MEST also has a presence in Nairobi, Kenya and Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Since its inception in 2008, the Meltwater Foundation has invested $20 million into the program, supporting aspiring African entrepreneurs through the training program and incubator. Now in its 10th year, nearly 300 individual entrepreneurs have graduated from the training program and over 50 tech companies have been launched via seed funding and mentorship from MEST. Three companies — Claimsync, AdGeek and messaging app Saya — have been acquired.

MEST entrepreneurs have developed solutions addressing local and global markets, received outside follow-on funding from global investors, and have gained admittance to top accelerator programs such as Y-Combinator, 500 Startups and TechStars. MEST entrepreneurs have also been selected by President Obama as representatives of the African business community at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.; have been named Mandela Washington Fellows, a flagship program of Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI); and have been selected for Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in Africa.

For more information about the MEST Africa Summit, visit www.MESTAfricaSummit.com. To register for the Summit, visit Eventbrite (https://goo.gl/HCCzVr). To become a partner or speaker, contact [email protected]



About MEST

Launched in 2008 by Meltwater (http://Meltwater.com), MEST (www.MESTAfricaSummit.com) is a Pan-African training program, seed fund and incubator for technology entrepreneurs in Africa, providing critical skills training in software development, business and communications. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, MEST is funded by the Meltwater Foundation, the non-profit arm of Meltwater, a global leader in media intelligence.

About Jorn Lyseggen

Jorn Lyseggen is the Founder & CEO of Meltwater and MEST. A Norwegian entrepreneur and philanthropist, his previous ventures included 2 exits and an IPO. He founded Meltwater in Oslo, Norway in 2001 with an investment of just $15,000. Built on the notion of Outside Insight, Meltwater is now a global leader in B2B online media intelligence, with over 60 offices across six continents. He founded the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), a training program, seed fund and incubator for African entrepreneurs, in 2008, and launched Shack15, a data science hub in London, in 2016. In November 2017, he released his first book, titled Outside Insight. Jorn has been featured on CNN, TechCrunch, TedX and more.

