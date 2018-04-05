New Permanent Representative of Lesotho Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Refiloe Litjobo, the new Permanent Representative of Lesotho to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Michael Møller, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.



Prior to his appointment to Geneva, Mr. Litjobo had been serving as a member of parliament from 2015 to 2017. He worked as a senior technical advisor at the Ministry of Health of Lesotho from 2010 to 2012, and worked with World Vision International from 2009 to 2010.

Mr. Litjobo has a Bachelor’s degree in development studies and geography (2000-2004) and a Master’s degree in international relations from Witwatersrand University in South Africa (2007-2009). He was born on 15 September 1978.

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).