Parliamentary Secretary to highlight strong Canadian ties during visit to Africa

As part of its G7 presidency, Canada reaffirms its commitment to working with African partners to protect human rights, empower women and girls, engage youth and help achieve inclusive economic growth in Africa.

Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, today (April 4, 2018) departs for Africa through to April 13, 2018, to visit The Gambia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and South Africa.

During his trip, the Parliamentary Secretary will engage with political leaders, business representatives and non-governmental organizations on issues of mutual importance such as development initiatives, youth employment and humanitarian assistance.

Quotes

“Canada has long-standing relationships with its African partners, rooted in strong people-to-people ties, development cooperation and business relationships. In an era of shared global challenges and growing opportunity in Africa, and as part of our G7 presidency, close collaboration with our African partners is more important than ever. I look forward to working to strengthen these essential relationships during my visit to the region.”

– Matt DeCourcey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

The Gambia:

Canada and The Gambia established diplomatic relations in 1966, soon after the country gained its independence in 1965.

In 2015 to 2016, total Canadian aid disbursements to The Gambia totalled $2.65 million.

Côte d’Ivoire:

In December 2015, Côte d'Ivoire and Canada ratified a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement (FIPA).

In 2015 to 2016, Canada’s international assistance to Côte d’Ivoire totalled $24.94 million.

Côte d’Ivoire is the second most important commercial partner of Canada in the West African region. Canadian exports into Côte d’Ivoire totalled $67.3 million in 2016.

Cameroon

Cameroon, like Canada, is one of the few countries in the world to be both a member of the Commonwealth and La Francophonie.

In December 2016, a FIPA entered into force between Canada and Cameroon.

In 2015 to 2016, Canada’s international assistance to Cameroon totalled $21.54 million.

South Africa:

South Africa is an important commercial partner and a prime destination of Canadian goods and services on the continent. In 2016, Canadian direct investment into South Africa totalled $2.057 billion.

In 2015 to 2016, Canada’s international assistance to South Africa totalled $15.68 million.

